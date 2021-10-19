Real Madrid travel to Ukraine as Atletico Madrid welcome Liverpool in the Champions League

Real Madrid’s expected lineup against Shakhtar Donetsk revealed

Real Madrid travel to Ukraine this evening to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a crucial Champions League tie.

Madrid are second in Champions League Group D, two points clear of Inter and Shakhtar but three behind leaders Sheriff, the Moldovan underdogs who beat Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their last European fixture.

At home in Spain, Madrid are second in La Liga, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad – with a game in hand – and level with Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Osasuna.

Atletico Madrid’s expected lineup against Liverpool revealed

Atletico Madrid welcome the mighty Liverpool to the Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League this evening in a genuinely mouthwatering clash between two heavyweights.

Atletico are second in Champions League Group B heading into the game, two points behind leaders Liverpool, three clear of Porto and four ahead of bottom-placed Milan.

Domestically, Diego Simeone’s men are fourth in La Liga, where they’re seeking to retain the title they won last season. They’re level on points with Osasuna, Sevilla and Real Madrid, and three points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

