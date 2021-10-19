Real Madrid’s expected lineup against Shakhtar Donetsk revealed

Real Madrid travel to Ukraine this evening to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a crucial Champions League tie.

Madrid are second in Champions League Group D, two points clear of Inter and Shakhtar but three behind leaders Sheriff, the Moldovan underdogs who beat Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their last European fixture.

At home in Spain, Madrid are second in La Liga, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad – with a game in hand – and level with Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Osasuna.

Shakhtar are missing just Junior Moraes while Carlo Ancelotti is unable to call upon six of his first team squad including Dani Carvajal, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Isco, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio.

The Italian coach is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho.

Casemiro is expected to anchor the midfield – flanked by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric – while the red-hot Karim Benzema will lead the line with Rodrygo to his right and Vinicius to his left.