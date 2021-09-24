Real Madrid set for midfield reshuffle against Villarreal

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his midfield options for this weekend’s vital La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Los Blancos are aiming to stretch their unbeaten start to the campaign and maintain top spot as the Yellow Submarine head to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow night.

Ancelotti has been forced to balance his squad due to the demands of three games in a week with back to back wins over Valencia and Real Mallorca heading into this one.

Injuries in defence mean Ancelotti is set to stick with the same back line which started in the 6-1 demolition of Mallorca.

However, with such a big game on the horizon, Luka Modric and Casemiro look set to step up from the bench, to partner Eduardo Camavinga in midfield.

Marco Asensio could also push forward into an attacking role, in place of Rodrygo, after netting a hat trick in midweek.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V VILLARREAL

Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Gutierrez; Camavinga, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr