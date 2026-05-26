Real Madrid expect difficulties in bid to seal five summer exits

Real Madrid are set for a busy summer, which will be headlined by the upcoming president election between Florentino Perez and Enrique Riquelme. While that rumbles on, the club’s sporting department is working on drawing up transfer plans, both in terms of signings and exits.

Jose Mourinho, who will return to the club as manager in the event that Perez retains the presidency, has requested 4-6 signings, with his plan being for the addition of as many as four defenders and two midfielders. But in order for so many players to come on, existing ones must leave, and according to Diario AS, five possible candidates to have identified.

The player that is most likely to depart is Dani Ceballos. The midfielder has been keen to leave for some time now, and Real Madrid will not stand in his way if an acceptable offer were to arrive. However, his sale will be by far the easiest to get done, with most push back expected from others, including Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid are no longer convinced by Camavinga, which is why they are prepared to let him leave in the summer. But the problem is that the French midfielder has absolutely no desire to move on, and given that he’s contracted until 2029, his entourage has assured that it will be made difficult for an exit to happen.

Three others identified as possible departees

As well as Ceballos and Camavinga, Real Madrid have lined up three more players as possible candidates to depart in the summer. They expect Fran Garcia to move on due to the competition at left-back, where he will be behind Alvaro Carreras and Ferland Mendy, while an exit for Gonzalo Garcia will be sought due to an expected lack of playing time next season.

Finally, Franco Mastantuono will be allowed to leave on loan, with Real Madrid hoping that he progresses in a similar vein to Endrick Felipe, who will return for next season and is expected to have a prominent role under Mourinho, or whoever is in charge.