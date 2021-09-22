Marco Asensio scores hat-trick as Real Madrid savage Mallorca

Real Madrid welcomed Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening for another La Liga clash. Carlo Ancelotti’s men went into the game second in the table following Atletico Madrid’s late win at Getafe last night, while Mallorca sat tenth in the table. Los Blancos won 6-1 to send themselves top at Atletico’s expense.

Carletto chose a 4-2-3-1 lineup. Thibaut Courtois started in goal, behind a back four of Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Miguel. Eduardo Camavinga got his first start in midfield beside Fede Valverde, behind an attacking trident of Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Vinicius. Karim Benzema led the line.

Madrid started quick, taking the lead inside three minutes through the inevitable Benzema, who wore the skipper’s armband. Asensio, who used to play for Mallorca, then doubled Madrid’s lead in the 24th minute, only for Kang-In Lee to pull one back for the visitors seconds later. Asensio then popped up for his second on the half-hour mark, before completing his hat-trick in the 55th minute. Benzema promptly added his second of the evening, before Isco got in on the act in the 84th minute.