Real Madrid seeking Luka Modric return this summer

Croatia legend Luka Modric could be back at Real Madrid sooner than expected this summer, if reports are to be believed, following uncertainty over his future. The 40-year-old looks as if he may be leaving AC Milan after a single season.

Modric was not offered a new deal by Los Blancos last summer after the Club World Cup, and thus left to join the Rossoneri on a free. He has been a starter under Max Allegri, and generally impressed Serie A with his quality and form. Most of his 35 appearances came as a starter, and he had Milan on course for the Champions League next season, but a fractured cheek ruled him out of action in the closing stages, and they subsequently missed out. Juventus overtook the Rossoneri on the final day of the season.

Luka Modric could retire after World Cup

Modric is set to be back fit for the World Cup next month, and he will lead Croatia out in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Yet reports in Italy have been abound that he could retire after the tournament this summer. Before Allegri and Sporting Director Igli Tare were sacked, Modric had been offered a new one-year extension, but that has been delayed by Modric.

Could Modric return to Real Madrid this summer?

It is pointed out by Diario AS that President Florentino Perez promised the door would ‘always be open’ for him to return in whatever form he wished. Given the recency of his potential retirement decision, it is not clear what path he will take thereafter, be it as a manager, advisor, ambassador or sporting director. Yet Los Blancos will be keen to reintegrate Modric into the club.

Already it has been reported that Real Madrid are looking to bring back former midfield partner Toni Kroos as an advisor. He would occupy a role with input on transfers and on dressing room matters.