Spanish football evening headlines: United looking to sell De Gea, Neymar pivotal to Mbappe’s future and Araujo full of praise for Koeman

Spanish football evening headlines for 4 April

Manchester United want to sell David de Gea

David de Gea will leave Manchester United this summer according to reports in The Mirror and carried by Marca. The club have made a decision to end the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper’s stay at Old Trafford after ten seasons and over 400 games.

Neymar pivotal to Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland is the talk of the town right now but Real Madrid’s number one target is Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is in the midst of contract negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, as is his team-mate Neymar. Diario AS, citing Telefoot1, have reported there’s white smoke in the negotiations with the Brazilian, meaning that it takes pressure off PSG in trying to retain Mbappe.

Ronald Araujo: “With Koeman we’re on the right track”

Ronald Araujo has been a key part of Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona, and will be integral for their final ten games in La Liga as well as the final of the Copa del Rey. Speaking with El Pais from Uruguay in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, he was effusive in his praise for the job Koeman has done since taking over.

