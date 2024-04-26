Barcelona Valencia

WATCH: 58-year-old Romario back in first training session after coming out of retirement – ‘I’m f***ing tired’

Romario returned to training for the first time at the age of 58 on Thursday, as he prepares for a second professional debut at the age of 58. The legendary former Barcelona and Valencia striker announced last week that he was planning to come out of retirement, and joined America de Rio de Janeiro’s session on Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, after over 15 years out of the game, Romario was feeling the pace of the game.

“Regarding training… I’m fucking tired. In a while the stretcher will come to pick me up… I haven’t trained for 16 years.”

Romario is president of America RJ, and made it clear that he would be on penalty duties come what may.

“If there is a penalty… The president will ask the coach to take it. If the coach decides that I won’t take it, the coach will leave and the president will take it anyway. Man, this is the president’s responsibility.”

His goal is to play with his 30-year-old son Romarinho, with the side that compete in the second tier of the Rio state championship. The latter spent much of his early career bouncing around first and second division sides in Brazil, before dropping down the leagues and a spell in Bolivia.

“I want to make one thing very clear for everyone. I am not going to compete for the championship. The idea is to play a few minutes of some games. Because the most important thing for America in this competition is the technical side,” Romario told the gathered press, as covered by Marca.

“My goal here, the biggest of all, is to have the opportunity to play with my son. Many athletes have this goal. Lebron James, Rivaldo… Very few have had this opportunity and many wanted it. I will have this opportunity.”

Last active in professional football in 2007, Romario retired at the age of 43, scoring three goals in seven games for Vasco da Gama. Romario has never moved into management, but embarked on a political career after his playing days – or first lot of them.

Tags America RJ Barcelona Brazil Romario Valencia

