Girona keen on signing second Barcelona midfielder this summer

Few would have thought that Girona could have been in without a shout of finishing ahead of Barcelona this season, yet with the Blaugrana to travel to Montilivi and just six games remaining, Girona remain just two points behind them. Fewer still foresaw the Blanc-i-Vermells putting four past Barcelona at Montjuic, and now noisy neighbours are seeking to steal away Barcelona’s captain.

As per MD, Sergi Roberto is of interest to Girona. The 32-year-old midfielder is to be offered the chance to stay on at Barcelona for another year-long contract, despite doubts earlier this season. Girona are willing to offer Roberto a longer deal though, and likely Champions League football in a city close to Barcelona.

It would be something of a surprise if Roberto moved elsewhere in Europe before joining a Major League Soccer, something he has expressed a desire to do before the end of his career. Yet there is no doubt that Barcelona will have no issues dropping Roberto when they see fit, whereas Girona would no doubt make him an important part of their side.