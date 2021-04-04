Ronald Araujo on Ronald Koeman “We’re on the right track”

Ronald Araujo has been a key part of Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona, and will be integral for their final ten games in La Liga as well as the final of the Copa del Rey. Speaking with El Pais from Uruguay in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, he was effusive in his praise for the job Koeman has done since taking over.

“The goal is to win the Copa del Rey,” Araujo said. “We have the final in 15 days or so, and also La Liga. We still have two tournaments to play and we want to win them and finish this season in the best way. I hope the mister can continue. First, because he gives us young players confidence, he gives us a lot. Also, he’s very good with the team and we’re on the right track.”

Barcelona are third in La Liga, having been leap-frogged by Real Madrid after their victory over Eibar last night. Atletico Madrid play Sevilla this evening and could momentarily widen Barcelona’s gap to them to seven points, until Barcelona play Real Valladolid on Monday evening. Of the three teams in the title race, however, Barcelona are in the best form, having won five out of five.

They also, as Araujo alluded to, have the final of the Copa del Rey to look forward to. They’ll face Athletic Bilbao at La Cartuja, who just last night lost the delayed 2020 final 1-0 to Real Sociedad and have already beaten Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa de Espana earlier this season.