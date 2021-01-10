Spanish football evening headlines: Atletico agree to sign Dembele, Madrid can’t return home, Sevilla renew Lopetegui’s contract

Spanish football evening headlines for January 10th.

Principles of an agreement in place for Atletico Madrid to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon

Moussa Dembele will be Diego Costa‘s replacement at Atletico Madrid according to Marca. The Frenchman was, alongside Willian Jose, the club’s main target.

The deal is a loan until the end of the season with the option to purchase for €33m, but it isn’t a mandatory option like Real Sociedad had insisted in including in a deal to sign Jose.

Read more here.

Real Madrid fly straight to Malaga from Pamplona

Real Madrid will fly directly to Malaga from Pamplona as they’re unable to return to Madrid due to the extreme weather conditions enveloping the Spanish capital according to Diario AS.

Los Blancos play Athletic Club Bilbao in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana on Thursday evening in Andalusia, and will fly there tomorrow morning before noon. They’ll stay at the Miramar hotel.

Read more here.

Sevilla extend Julen Lopetegui’s contract until 2024

Sevilla have extended the contract of coach Julen Lopetegui until 2024, a two-year extension given it had been set to expire in June of 2022 according to Mundo Deportivo.

Lopetegui joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 after unfortunate episodes with La Roja and Real Madrid. The Basque won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League in his first season in Andalusia.

Read more here.