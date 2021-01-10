Principles of an agreement in place for Atletico Madrid to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon

Moussa Dembele will be Diego Costa‘s replacement at Atletico Madrid according to Marca. The Frenchman was, alongside Willian Jose, the club’s main target.

The deal is a loan until the end of the season with the option to purchase for €33m, but it isn’t a mandatory option like Real Sociedad had insisted in including in a deal to sign Jose.

That was the key point in the deal negotiated by Los Rojiblancos with Lyon to sign the French U21 international. Dembele won’t arrive until Tuesday at the earliest due to the effects of Storm Filomena, but will be certainly be a welcome addition to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Dembele will be an excellent player to alternate with Luis Suarez, who needs rest given his age. The idea of him dovetailing with Joao Felix is exciting to say the least.

Of Malian descent, Dembele began his career in the youth systems of US Clergy Clos and Paris Saint-Germain before joining Fulham in 2012. He spent three years in the first team in London before moving to Celtic, whom he joined Lyon from.