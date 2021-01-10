Sevilla extend Julen Lopetegui’s contract until 2024

Sevilla have extended the contract of coach Julen Lopetegui until 2024, a two-year extension given it had been set to expire in June of 2022 according to Mundo Deportivo.

Lopetegui joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 after unfortunate episodes with La Roja and Real Madrid. The Basque won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League in his first season in Andalusia.

🖊️ Julen Lopetegui renueva como técnico del #SevillaFC hasta el 30 de junio de 2024. ⚪️🔴#WeareSevilla #Lopetegui2024 — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 10, 2021

Sevilla noted in their statement announcing his renewal that Lopetegui is the coach with the highest percentage of victories in the history of the club, while Monchi, the club’s sporting director, thanked him for helping him in his professional growth.

The Andalusians are currently sixth, level on points with early-season high-fliers Real Sociedad and very much in the mix for a Champions League spot.

They’ve performed solidly if not spectacularly this season, but have delivered when it counted and look set for a strong climax to the season. They face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.