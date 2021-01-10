La Liga News

Sevilla extend Julen Lopetegui’s contract until 2024

Sevilla have extended the contract of coach Julen Lopetegui until 2024, a two-year extension given it had been set to expire in June of 2022 according to Mundo Deportivo.

Lopetegui joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 after unfortunate episodes with La Roja and Real Madrid. The Basque won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League in his first season in Andalusia.

Sevilla noted in their statement announcing his renewal that Lopetegui is the coach with the highest percentage of victories in the history of the club, while Monchi, the club’s sporting director, thanked him for helping him in his professional growth.

The Andalusians are currently sixth, level on points with early-season high-fliers Real Sociedad and very much in the mix for a Champions League spot.

They’ve performed solidly if not spectacularly this season, but have delivered when it counted and look set for a strong climax to the season. They face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Posted by

Tags Julen Lopetegui Sevilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.