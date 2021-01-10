Real Madrid fly straight to Malaga from Pamplona

Real Madrid will fly directly to Malaga from Pamplona as they’re unable to return to Madrid due to the extreme weather conditions enveloping the Spanish capital according to Diario AS.

Los Blancos play Athletic Club Bilbao in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana on Thursday evening in Andalusia, and will fly there tomorrow morning before noon. They’ll stay at the Miramar hotel.

Madrid tried to organise a flight back to Madrid until the last possible moment on Sunday, but it proved impossible. Barajas Airport has effectively shut down and isn’t allowing any arrivals due to the chaos caused by Storm Filomena.

Staying in Pamplona another night is a drawback for Madrid, who will have spent three nights sleeping at their hotel there by the time they leave. Due to Covid-19 protocol, the players were unable to leave the hotel at all and couldn’t do their usual recovery work, only activation exercises.