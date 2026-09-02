Camp Nou to Host First 2026-27 El Clásico on October 25

La Liga has confirmed that the first El Clásico of the 2026-27 season will be played on October 25, with kickoff set for 9pm CET at Camp Nou. According to Managing Madrid, the kickoff details were first reported by Fabrizio Romano.

October 25 El Clásico confirmed

FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Camp Nou in what shapes up as an early litmus test for both clubs’ title credentials. As of the September 1 report, both sides had opened the campaign with three consecutive wins, a run that includes Real Madrid’s strong attacking form under José Mourinho and Hansi Flick’s Barcelona settling into their own rhythm.

The Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona during a match day with a full crowd.

Clásicos carry outsized weight in a title race where these two clubs are again installed as the favourites, and this year is expected to be no different. Both squads arrive with momentum, and Barcelona’s early-season Champions League form will be watched closely in the weeks before the fixture.

Detail Confirmed Date October 25, 2026 Kickoff 9:00pm CET Venue Camp Nou Home side FC Barcelona

Early-season context and the last meeting

Real Madrid’s most recent visit to Camp Nou ended in a 2-0 defeat, though that result came, as Managing Madrid notes, in a game rendered largely inconsequential by Madrid’s poor second half of that season. It is a reminder that current early-season form for both clubs, three wins apiece as of publication, is exactly that: early, and subject to change well before matchday 10 arrives.

How Mourinho’s Real Madrid evolve over the next seven weeks will shape how this fixture is read heading into late October.

Jose Mourinho during his tenure as manager of Real Madrid.

What happens next

Both clubs now turn to a run of league and continental fixtures before the October 25 meeting, with squad rotation and injury news likely to dominate build-up coverage. A return league fixture has also been referenced in Managing Madrid’s broader 2026-27 fixture list confirmation, though any framing of it as a title decider remains premature this far out from either encounter.