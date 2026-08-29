Barcelona beat Athletic Club 2-0 at Spotify Camp Nou in their first home LaLiga match of the 2026/27 season, while the club’s Champions League league-phase opponents were also confirmed. The Blaugrana will face Manchester City, Aston Villa, Feyenoord, Como 1907, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, Galatasaray and Sabah FC, according to FC Barcelona’s official site.

Raphinha and Fermín secure Barcelona victory

Raphinha broke the deadlock after 37 minutes, rounding Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simón after a pass from Pedri split the visiting defence. Fermín added the second in the 82nd minute, with the official match report noting that Simón made several important interventions to keep the scoreline down.

Raphinha celebrates after scoring for FC Barcelona.

Rodri made his Barcelona debut as a second-half substitute, coming on alongside Dani Olmo in the 62nd minute. The win gave Hansi Flick’s side a successful first home match of the LaLiga season.

Champions League opponents confirmed

Barcelona’s confirmed league-phase opponents include Manchester City, Aston Villa, Feyenoord, Como 1907, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, Galatasaray and Sabah FC. The announcement gives the club clarity on the teams it will meet in the Champions League league phase.

The official stage setup for the UEFA Champions League draw ceremony.

For now, Barcelona have a home LaLiga win and confirmation of their Champions League opponents following the victory over Athletic Club.