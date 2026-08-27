Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu in their first home match of the LaLiga season.

Madrid recovered after a disjointed first half in which the home crowd expressed its frustration. The hosts had looked short of rhythm, careless in possession and vulnerable on the counter-attack before the interval.

How the match developed

Real Madrid took the lead late in the first half, but Real Sociedad levelled four minutes later. The teams went into half-time level after Sociedad had posed a threat in the opening stages and Madrid had struggled to establish control.

The home side were more effective after the break. Madrid restored their advantage on the hour, added a third goal eight minutes later and completed the 4-1 victory with a fourth 10 minutes from time.

Mbappé’s third goal completed his hat-trick and sealed the result. The win came after the Bernabéu crowd had jeered during a sluggish opening period.

Kylian Mbappe celebrating during a match for Real Madrid.

A home victory for Real Madrid

The result gave Real Madrid a winning start to their home LaLiga campaign. It also marked a return to the Santiago Bernabéu for José Mourinho more than 13 years after his previous home match in charge of the club.

Jose Mourinho directs his Real Madrid players during a Champions League match.

The match was defined by the contrast between Madrid’s uncertain first-half display and their response after the break, when they turned a level score into a three-goal win.

For more details, read the match report from the Straits Times.