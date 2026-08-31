Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Malaga on Sunday, and afterward pointed to the freedom Jose Mourinho has given him as the reason behind his fast start to the season. The result made it three wins from three in LaLiga, with Bellingham now contributing two goals and two assists across those matches.

A statement start to the campaign

Bellingham’s low shot from the right put Madrid ahead in the 19th minute at the Bernabeu, and he then played a part in the second when his goalbound header proved too much for Malaga’s defence to keep out. It followed a goal in the 2-1 win at Espanyol on the opening weekend and two created goals in the 4-1 midweek victory over Real Sociedad, giving Bellingham a hand in five of Madrid’s opening-weeks goals under Mourinho’s early tenure at the club.

Jude Bellingham celebrates with a teammate during a Real Madrid match.

Mourinho called Bellingham an “absolutely incredible player” after the Malaga win, underlining how central the England international has been to the team’s start.

Bellingham explains his new freedom

Speaking to Real Madrid TV when asked to explain his role under Mourinho, Bellingham said: “Now I’m a bit more free, with the freedom to move further up, and drop deep if we need it. I’m enjoying it a lot. That’s why I’m playing well.”

The midfielder was less pleased with how the Malaga game finished, despite Madrid leading 3-0 inside the first half hour and not adding a fourth until the 91st minute. “It was a great game, but the last 20 minutes were really bad, really bad,” Bellingham said. “I don’t know why, we weren’t good.”

He received an ovation from the Bernabeu crowd when substituted in the 87th minute, calling it “very special, always” and adding that it is “an honour to play for this club, at this stadium.”

Mourinho’s message and a deeper squad

Mourinho was explicit in his post-match press conference about what he does not want from Bellingham. “I’ve told him that with my way of seeing football, I don’t want to see him playing as a second left-back,” the coach said, referencing how Benfica had exploited Bellingham dropping deep on the left when they beat Madrid in the Champions League. “He knows what he has to do. He feels comfortable doing it.”

Mourinho also praised the developing chemistry between Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, saying “very good players want to play together” and dismissing suggestions the trio were incompatible. The coach made five changes for the Malaga game, bringing in Eduardo Camavinga alongside Marc Cucurella, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Brahim Diaz, prompting Bellingham to note that Madrid’s squad depth means replacements are always ready.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham celebrate during a Real Madrid match.

What comes next

Real Madrid’s unbeaten start now gives way to a tougher stretch, with the Champions League league phase opening against Inter Milan. How Bellingham’s freer role holds up once fixtures pile up, and whether Madrid can tidy up the late-game lapses he flagged after Malaga, will shape how sustainable this early form proves to be.