Diario Sport report that Barcelona are planning to contact Aymeric Laporte’s camp to gauge his interest in a move to Camp Nou, with his performances alongside Pau Cubarsi in Spain’s World Cup 2026 triumph having caught the attention of the club’s hierarchy.

World Cup Context Sharpens Barcelona’s Interest

Laporte, the Athletic Club centre-back who played a central role in Spain’s World Cup final victory over Argentina, impressed throughout the tournament alongside Pau Cubarsi in the heart of the backline at World Cup 2026. The 32-year-old’s composure and experience at the World Cup, Barcelona loved his performances and value his experience that he merits consideration as Barcelona plan talks about his intentions and whether he could be tempted to move to the Camp Nou.

Sport report that sporting director Deco held “very early conversations” with relevant parties while he was in the United States during the tournament, with the intention of pursuing more substantive talks once the competition concluded. Barcelona are said to value his experience and believe he could perform a similar function to Iñigo Martínez, who played a key role as Barcelona won a league and cup double in 2024-25.

The Release Clause That Makes This Feasible

What makes the proposition particularly appealing to the Blaugrana is the financial structure. Sport report that Laporte’s release clause at Athletic is below €15 million – . For a club that has had to be creative in its recruitment planning, that price point changes the conversation significantly.

Diario Sport says Barcelona plan to get in touch with Laporte’s camp to ask about his intentions, and his release clause is below 15 million euros. , and Barcelona like his experience and price tag, with his release clause below 15 million euros.

Athletic Club Pushing Back

Athletic Club’s position, at least publicly, is straightforward. Mikel González, the club’s sporting director, has already addressed the speculation and insisted that Laporte is considered a key player who will not be leaving. That kind of declaration rarely closes a story permanently, but .

Cubarsi, meanwhile, , showing his impact at the World Cup alongside Laporte. The idea of reconstituting that international partnership at club level has obvious appeal, and Barcelona are clearly aware of it.

What Happens Next

Sport report that the next step is formal contact between Barcelona and Laporte’s representatives to establish whether the player himself is open to the move. Athletic’s sporting director Mikel González has insisted Laporte won’t leave, .