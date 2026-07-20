Pau Cubarsi has been named FIFA Young Player of the Tournament at the 2026 World Cup after an ever-present campaign in central defence for champions Spain, who beat Argentina 1-0 after extra-time in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

An Unbeaten Spain, A Watertight Defence

Luis de la Fuente’s side went through the entire tournament without losing a game, and their defensive record was exceptional: just one goal conceded across the whole competition. For a teenager tasked with anchoring that backline through a knockout run culminating in a World Cup final, Cubarsi’s case for the award was difficult to argue against.

The Barcelona centre-back was a fixture in Spain’s starting eleven throughout, providing composure and positioning well beyond his years as La Roja navigated their way to a second world title. As Barca Blaugranes note, and quite rightly, the award reflects a tournament in which Cubarsi looked anything but a passenger in a senior squad.

A Good Day to Be a Blaugrana Fan

The final doubled as something close to a Barcelona showcase. Cubarsi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal all featured, while Gavi and Joan Garcia came off the bench without seeing the pitch. The final itself was settled in extra-time, with Torres – introduced as a substitute – scoring the only goal of the match and picking up the match MVP award for his trouble.

It was a result that capped a remarkable tournament run, one that had already seen Spain come through a testing semi-final on their way to the decider. The strength and depth of Barcelona’s contribution to that campaign has been one of the more striking features of the whole summer.

What Comes Next for Cubarsi

The Barcelona squad involved in the final will have a period of celebration and rest before returning to the club as world champions. For Cubarsi specifically, the individual recognition adds a significant marker to what has already been a rapid rise – from La Masia product to World Cup winner and tournament prize-winner in the space of a few seasons.

Lamine Yamal, another of Barcelona’s young talents who overcame injury concerns ahead of the tournament, also featured prominently as Spain kept their squad fresh throughout. The question now is how Barcelona channel that collective momentum into the club season ahead.