Spain are world champions for the second time after Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the 2026 World Cup final in the 106th minute, defeating Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on 19 July.

How the Final Unfolded

It was a match that required patience from Luis de la Fuente’s side. Spain controlled possession throughout but found Argentina difficult to break down across 90 minutes, and the game only opened up after Enzo Fernández received a red card, reducing the defending champions to ten men.

The winning goal came from a move down the left flank: Nico Williams headed the ball back into the path of Torres, who finished to seal it. Argentina had been further hampered by injuries to both starting central defenders, Cuti Romero and Lisandro Martínez, who were both forced off during the second half, stretching their resources considerably heading into extra time.

The result ends Argentina’s bid to retain the title they won in Qatar in 2022 and adds a World Cup to the European Championship Spain claimed two years ago, confirming this generation as the most decorated in Spanish football history.

Cucurella’s Role – and What Comes Next at Real Madrid

Among the individual stories from the tournament, Marc Cucurella – a Real Madrid summer signing – was one of only three players to play every minute of every game in Spain’s run, alongside goalkeeper Unai Simón and defender Pau Cubarsí. His final was a study in positional discipline: attacking in the first half, with a low shot that whistled inches past Dibu Martínez’s left post among Spain’s better chances, and more conservative in the second as Argentina shifted personnel on the right flank with Giuliano Simeone (son of Atlético’s Diego Simeone) replacing Rodrigo de Paul.

Cucurella was also at the centre of a late flashpoint when Lionel Messi reportedly appealed for a red card against him, though VAR declined to intervene. The left-back recovered possession five times and won three of his five duels across the ninety minutes and extra time, part of a defensive unit that conceded just once in eight games throughout the tournament.

Spain’s squad celebrated in Madrid on Monday evening before turning attention to club football. Cucurella will report for pre-season with Real Madrid, where he begins work under new head coach Jose Mourinho. For readers wanting to revisit the build-up and confirmed lineups ahead of the final, or to trace Spain’s semi-final win over France that set up Sunday’s showpiece, both pieces carry the detail.