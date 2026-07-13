Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Karim Adeyemi, with president Joan Laporta publicly endorsing the deal and crediting Deco for orchestrating a pursuit that stretches back considerably further than this summer window. The confirmation came via Fabrizio Romano on Sunday evening.

A Long-Tracked Target Finally Lands at Camp Nou

Laporta’s words left little ambiguity. “We are so happy. He’s a player we’ve been tracking for long time,” the president said, adding: “Adeyemi is very fast, very good player. Deco did an excellent job.” The public praise for Deco is notable – it signals the club’s satisfaction not just with the outcome but with how it was managed, through what reports indicate was a protracted negotiation with Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona’s interest in Adeyemi is well-documented as predating this summer. Earlier reporting had placed Hansi Flick at the centre of the push, with the coach’s influence on attacking recruitment increasingly apparent across Barcelona’s summer activity. Adeyemi spent his formative seasons at Red Bull Salzburg before moving to Dortmund, and Barcelona had been circling for some time before this deal materialised.

The financial structure, reported ahead of Laporta’s confirmation, involves a fixed fee of around €22 million plus up to €7 million in performance-related add-ons, with Dortmund retaining a sell-on clause. A five-year contract running to 2031 is reported, though neither the fee nor contract length were confirmed in Laporta’s statement itself.

What Adeyemi Offers Barcelona

Adeyemi is a direct, pace-oriented wide forward capable of operating across the front line. His ability to attack space behind defensive lines fits the transition principles Flick favours, and his profile offers something different from the more technical, possession-reliant options already in the squad. At his reported market value of around €45 million, securing him for a potential €29 million total outlay would represent meaningful business if the add-ons are structured sensibly.

His output at Dortmund was inconsistent – injury and form disruptions meant he never fully delivered on the promise that made him one of Europe’s most talked-about young forwards in his Salzburg days. Barcelona are making a calculated bet on what he can become rather than paying for what he has already proved. That is a risk, but one they appear to have taken with clear-eyed intent given the length of the pursuit Laporta described.

The Adeyemi deal also sits within a broader summer of assertive recruitment. Flick’s involvement in driving transfer targets has been a recurring theme, and the squad Laporta is assembling reflects a coach with genuine influence over the club’s incoming business.

What Happens Next

An official club announcement and formal presentation are expected imminently once administrative formalities are concluded. Attention then turns to preseason, where Adeyemi’s role in Flick’s attacking structure will start to take shape ahead of the new La Liga campaign.