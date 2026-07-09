Hansi Flick has reportedly made personal contact with Julián Álvarez during the World Cup, messaging the Atlético Madrid forward via WhatsApp to reassure him that Barcelona will push as hard as possible to complete his signing this summer, according to Barca Blaugranes, who cite Marca’s Pedro Morata as the source of the claim.

The Message

Morata reports that Flick told the Argentina international to be patient and that the club would do everything within their means to bring him to Camp Nou. “Trust in us. We’re going to be there fighting for your signing as far as we can,” Flick is said to have written to Álvarez, per the Marca reporter’s account relayed by Barca Blaugranes.

Hansi Flick celebrating recent football victories with trophies at FC Barcelona.

The detail matters not just for its content but for what it signals about the seriousness of Barcelona’s intent. That Flick has intervened personally suggests the manager sees Álvarez as central to his tactical plans – the primary source describes the Argentine as Barcelona’s top transfer target following the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Atlético’s Position and the Complications of Contact

Los Colchoneros have made their stance clear: they do not want to sell Álvarez, and they have no appetite whatsoever for doing business with a direct La Liga rival. That resistance has done little to discourage the Blaugrana, though separate reports have raised questions about the manner of Barcelona’s contact with Álvarez’s camp.

Álvarez has not been shy about his own position. He went public with his desire to leave Atlético during the tournament, and according to separate reports, Álvarez is understood to prefer Barcelona over other clubs monitoring his situation. Flick’s direct approach is a logical step in keeping the target warm without requiring any formal bid to be in place.

What Comes Next

Álvarez is currently preparing for Argentina’s World Cup semi-final against Switzerland in Kansas on Sunday, and Barcelona are reportedly set to make a fresh offer for the striker once the tournament concludes. How Atlético respond to that renewed approach – and whether Álvarez ultimately formalises his transfer request – will determine whether the Blaugrana’s persistence translates into the deal Flick is personally lobbying for. For now, the manager has made his position to the player unmistakably clear.