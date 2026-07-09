Barcelona have submitted an official bid to Borussia Dortmund for winger Karim Adeyemi, with both Fabrizio Romano and Gerard Romero of Jijantes confirming the approach on Tuesday. The Blaugrana are in active talks with the German club, and Adeyemi himself has already given his approval to the move.

A Signing Driven by Hansi Flick

The 24-year-old German international finished the season with 10 goals and six assists for Dortmund, where he has developed steadily since joining from Salzburg in 2022. His contract at the Westfalenstadion runs until June 2027, which gives Dortmund a firm negotiating position and makes this anything but a straightforward deal.

According to Barca Blaugranes, Hansi Flick is the driving force behind the pursuit, with Barcelona conducting negotiations quietly – the same approach used to land Anthony Gordon from Newcastle earlier in the summer. That Gordon deal has already reshaped the club’s attacking options, yet the Blaugrana are pressing ahead for another wide forward.

What Adeyemi Adds – and What It Implies About Raphinha

Adeyemi is one of the fastest wide players in Europe and has grown into a more complete attacker over his four seasons in the Bundesliga, improving both his playmaking and finishing year on year. His profile – direct, press-resistant, capable of operating across the front line – fits what Flick has built at Barcelona.

The timing, though, invites questions. Raphinha’s future has been uncertain for weeks, and with the World Cup now behind him, a move to Saudi Arabia has been floated as a genuine possibility. Barcelona’s pursuit of Adeyemi could be a straightforward depth addition following a season in which wing injuries badly disrupted the squad, but it could equally signal that the club already knows more about Raphinha’s intentions than has been made public.

Marcus Rashford’s loan spell also ended without a permanent deal, leaving a gap on the left flank that Adeyemi would fill directly. The Blaugrana’s striker search is running in parallel – Julián Álvarez’s situation at Atlético Madrid has been closely tracked, though that pursuit has its own complications tied to an ongoing FIFA complaint involving the two clubs.

Dortmund’s Response Will Decide the Timeline

The next concrete step is Dortmund’s answer. BVB have the contract leverage – two years remaining on Adeyemi’s deal – and no obligation to sell if the bid falls short of their valuation. Whether they accept, reject, or return with a counter will determine how quickly this moves.

Romano and Romero’s simultaneous confirmation of an official bid suggests Barcelona are serious rather than speculative, and the player’s reported personal agreement removes one potential obstacle. Whether Dortmund’s price and Barcelona’s offer can be reconciled is now the only question that matters.