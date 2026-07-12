Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement on the transfer of Karim Adeyemi for a figure in the region of €30 million, bonuses included. Matteo Moretto reported the development on X on Friday, attributing the original information to Fabrizio Romano.

From Verbal Agreement to Fee Settled

The progression here has been swift. Earlier reporting had established that Adeyemi – the German international winger who joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022 – had a verbal agreement with the Blaugrana over personal terms. The Moretto post confirms that the club-to-club dimension has now also been resolved, with both sides aligned on the financial structure of the deal.

That represents meaningful movement. Dortmund hold a contract with Adeyemi until June 2027, which gave them negotiating weight, and the reported fee sits below the €40–45 million market valuations that had been attached to him on major data sites. Whether the bonus mechanisms built into the €30m package close that gap will depend on their structure, but it suggests Barcelona drove a firm bargain.

For context on how this pursuit developed, Barcelona’s interest in Adeyemi had been building over recent months, with the player himself understood to be receptive to the move.

The Player and His Profile

Adeyemi is a left-sided attacker, predominantly a winger but capable of operating centrally, whose primary asset is pace and pressing intensity. His breakout campaign at Salzburg – 19 league goals and a haul of assists across competitions in 2021–22 – was what triggered Dortmund’s original investment. His time in the Bundesliga has produced moments of genuine quality without the consistency that would have made him untouchable.

He is a full Germany international, which adds a layer of marketability and resale logic for a club that has increasingly factored those considerations into its recruitment. At 24, he fits Barcelona’s preference for high-ceiling attackers with years of development still ahead.

The Adeyemi signing is part of a broader push by Barcelona to reshape the front line this summer. Further attacking reinforcements are also being explored by the club, underlining the scale of what Barcelona is attempting to execute in this window.

What Happens Next

With the fee agreed between the clubs and personal terms previously understood to be in place, the remaining steps are procedural rather than substantive: medical, contract signing, and then the always-pertinent question of registration under La Liga’s financial framework. Barcelona’s ability to register new signings has been a recurring constraint, and Adeyemi’s wage demands – unspecified in current reporting – will determine how cleanly that process runs.

For Dortmund, the sale makes financial sense. They are recouping a meaningful sum on a player with a year left beyond this window, and the club’s own recruitment is active as they reshape their squad in parallel, with midfield reinforcement among the areas they are understood to be addressing. The Sporting CP and Denmark international Morten Hjulmand is one player who has been discussed in that context.