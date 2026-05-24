Dani Carvajal has now bowed out as a Real Madrid player, having made his final appearance for the club during the 4-2 victory over Athletic Club on Sunday. The veteran defender, who will depart officially when his contract ends next month, delivered an assist on his swan song, and after the match, he addressed the Bernabeu crowd.

As per Diario AS, Carvajal broke down in tears while speaking to the Real Madrid supporters, as he paid tribute to the likes of Florentino Perez and his teammates.

“Good evening, Madridistas. It’s not an easy time for me to speak because I’m so emotional about this great farewell. First of all, I would like to thank our president, Don Florentino. He was the one who brought me back from Germany and we have won many Champions Leagues together, but if I have to take one thing away from me it is that not even 24 hours after my knee injury he did not hesitate to renew my contract.

“Then I wanted to thank my teammates. We haven’t had two easy seasons, but I’m sure we’ll win again. This is Real Madrid and we have to get back up as our history says. I can’t help but remember the golden age. I cannot help but remember this golden age that we have lived. We put an end to a wonderful era, four Champions League in five years, La Décima, three in a row, Cristiano, Ramos, Ancelotti, Zidane… Countless names that this badge has seen. They made us great and took us to the top.”

Carvajal: I hope to be able to return in the future

Carvajal also spoke to RMTV after making his final appearance as a Real Madrid player, as he expressed desire to return to the club after retirement.

“It’s very difficult to describe. You get emotional without knowing why. Yesterday seeing the training ground, today seeing the tifo they have done to me, the ovations… How can I not get emotional? I close a wonderful stage, an unimaginable career. I only have words of gratitude to the club and the fans. Thank you, I have enjoyed like a child, from the first day to the last, I hope they feel the same way. I hope to be able to return to what is my home, in a different way, but helping as always.”