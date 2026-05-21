Jose Mourinho will look to shake things up at Real Madrid after a dismal couple of seasons at the Bernabeu, and despite not yet being officially announced as the club’s next manager, he is starting to have his say on the transfer front. He’s already set his sights on Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez, and one of his former players could also join him in the Spanish capital.

Mourinho will want significant control over Real Madrid’s transfer plans for the summer, as he seeks to turn things around at the Bernabeu. Big issues need to be addressed in the dressing room, and a freshness will be sought with the addition of new signings, one of which could be Marcus Rashford.

Mourinho values Rashford highly after the time they spent together at Manchester United, and according to The Independent (via Sport), he has noted the current Barcelona loanee as one of the players he wishes for Real Madrid to sign during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rashford would be available this summer if Barcelona are unable to seal a new agreement with Man United. The Premier League club have already communicated to the Catalans that another loan will not be entertained, and if a permanent deal cannot be reached, Real Madrid would be able to swoop in.

Rashford in pole position to stay at Barcelona

Despite this, it’s more likely than not that Rashford does end up remaining at Barcelona, one way or another. Hansi Flick has informed sporting director Deco that he is counting on the England international for next season, thus the Catalans will seek to secure a deal with Man United over the coming weeks and months.

It would certainly be a huge story if Rashford were to end up at Real Madrid, and he would be an excellent backup to Vinicius Junior. However, this is a deal that is currently very unlikely to be done.