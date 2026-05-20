Now that the season is over from a competitive standpoint, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has addressed numerous situations that have been on hold for several weeks. One of those involves Marcus Rashford, who has been left in limbo amid strong speculation regarding his future in Catalonia.

Rashford has done very well at Barcelona this season, with 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. Despite this, sealing a permanent move has looked unlikely, especially given that he has barely been counted upon during the final weeks of the campaign.

It’s been known for some time that Rashford is desperate to stay at Barcelona, and he made that known publicly after the Catalans sealed the La Liga title a couple of weeks ago. And now Flick has ruled in his favour, with Matteo Moretto reporting that the German head coach has informed the club that he wants the Manchester United loanee to stick around.

Throughout the season, Flick has commented on how impressed he has been with Rashford’s professionalism despite not holding a regular starting role, and given that he would hold a similar position in the squad going forward, it’s likely that this played into his thinking when making a decision.

Barcelona must find Rashford solution

Flick may have signed off on Rashford stay, but the big task for sporting director Deco is now to find a new agreement with Man United. Barcelona have made it very clear that they will not pay the €30m buy option in their loan agreement with the Premier League side, and while a new temporary arrangement has been floated, this was emphatically shut down by Old Trafford bosses, who will only entertain a sale.

It does make sense for Rashford to stay, given that he has been a very valuable squad player this season. Nevertheless, with money tight, it could be difficult for Barcelona to sign him unless Man United relent on their position – which is unlikely to happen.