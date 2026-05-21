Barcelona starlet earns surprise call-up for 2026 World Cup

Barcelona will have a large number of players at this summer’s World Cup, with nations such as Spain, France and Uruguay being represented. Another one can now be added to that list, with the news that the Catalans will have Egyptian representation in North America.

Back in January, Barcelona signed Hamza Abdelkarim on loan with an option to buy from Al Ahly. The teenage striker, who was very well-regarded in his homeland of Egypt, was seen as a real coup for the Catalans, who considered him a candidate for a future promotion to the senior squad.

Abdelkarim hasn’t come closer to being in Flick’s plans this season, but still, he has impressed since joining Barcelona. He’s particularly been involved with the club’s U19s, and it is that form that has earned him a place in Egypt’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, as was confirmed (via Sport) on Wednesday.

It has been a very good few months for Abdelkarim. He got his dream move to Europe in the winter, and in the summer, he is in line to make his debut for the Egyptian national team in a World Cup, made more impressive by the fact that he’s only 18.

Barcelona stay on the cards for Abdelkarim

The future looks very bright for Abdelkarim. On top of the prospect of playing at a World Cup this summer, he’s also been notified by sporting director Deco that Barcelona will activate the purchase option in their loan agreement with Al Ahly, meaning that he will remain with the Catalan club for the foreseeable future. He will have chances to get on Flick’s radar, especially if he continues showing the same form as he has shown with the U19s.

It will be interesting to see how Abdelkarim gets on at the World Cup. He’s unlikely to have a prominent role, but he could still play his part – which Barcelona will also want.