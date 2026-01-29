Barcelona to finalise striker signing as setbacks finally resolved

It has been a busy winter transfer window for Barcelona, who still have work to do before next week’s deadline. There will be no more first team signings, but a number of deals are being worked on for Barca Atletic, with one of those being for Hamza Abdelkarim.

In December, Barcelona first made their move for Abdelkarim, who has been on their radar since he impressed for Egypt at the U17 World Cup. A deal was quickly agreed with Al Ahly, but in recent weeks, a number of complications have arisen, which has meant that the progress is still ongoing.

Fortunately, these have now been resolved. As per MD, the bureaucratic issues that have been slowing down the deal in recent days have been solved, which means that Abdelkarim is now free to travel to Catalonia for the next stage of his career.

Abdelkarim will sign in as a Barca Atletic player for at least the rest of this season. The Catalans have struck a loan agreement with Al Ahly that also includes an option to buy, which will almost certainly be triggered if the teenager striker impresses over the coming months.

Barcelona have high hopes for Abdelkarim

Abdelkarim’s signing has been a necessary one for Barca Atletic, who have had a striker injury crisis in recent months. The hope is that the 18-year-old comes in and makes an immediate impact, and should he do so, he could quickly get himself on the radar of Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.

It will be interesting to see how Abdelkarim gets on during his time in Catalonia. Barcelona believe he is very capable of becoming a future first team player, but first and foremost, his focus will be on helping Barca Atletic secure an immediate return to the third tier of Spanish football.