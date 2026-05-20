Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is bracing himself for at least one loss to his coaching staff this summer, with a possible second to follow. While much of his focus in the coming weeks will likely be on the recruitment of players, the German manager will also have to look into adding to his staff.

Last summer there was only one addition to Flick’s staff, with Thiago Alcantara becoming a permanent member of his coaching staff, having previously helped out in preseason of his first campaign. As explained by MD, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder is yet to confirm that he will continue next season. He has been playing a key role in mentoring young players coming through at La Masia, as well as providing his knowledge of top level football to the squad.

Analyst Dr. Stephan Nopp to leave Barcelona this summer

As explained by the Catalan daily, match analyst Dr. Stephan Nopp will leave the club. That decision has already been taken, with the 46-year-old taking the decision due to personal reasons. Nopp arrived in 2024 with Michael Hasemann, after a year unemployed. Between 2011 and 2023, he worked with the German national team. Nopp’s duties were largely concerned with analysing game footage.

📸 Lamine Yamal with his new girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/7CQthaMerm — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 20, 2026

Thiago may pursue career as a manager

In terms of Thiago’s future, he may be tempted to pursue his own managerial career. Initially he remained in England for tax reasons during Flick’s first year, but had doubts about the idea on the whole, as he was tempted to go into coaching as a manager himself. Highly respected across Europe, in December he reportedly turned down an offer to take over Levante in December, before Julian Calero was replaced by Luis Castro.