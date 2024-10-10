Barcelona manager Hansi Flick adds two more to staff during international break

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick arrived with a relatively small coaching team into the position with only assistant manager Marcus Sorg, Toni Tapalovic and Heiko Westermann arriving with him. The club had brought in a new fitness team alongside him, but now Flick has seen fit to bring in two more match analysts.

According to RAC1, Flick has hired two match analysts he knows from the German national setup, as was the case with Sorg and Westermann. The first is Dr. Stephan Nopp, who was part of Germany’s senior side analysis team between 2011 and 2023, working alongside Flick during their 2014 World Cup win, and departing at the end of Flick’s reign in December of 2023. Nopp has been without a job since.

Hansi Flick signs two new assistants for his coaching staff. They are: Stephan Nopp and Michael Hasemann. @ClubMitjanit — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 10, 2024

Meanwhile 26-year-old Michael Hasemann has been part of the youth setup at the German Football Federation for a number of years too, working his way up as an analyst from the under-16s to the under-19s last summer.

Hasemann completed his UEFA Pro Licence last summer, and after starting out as a centre-back for Osnabruck and then Koln, reaching their B teams, he has been playing amateur football since too. Hasemann would have crossed paths with Weestermann especially during their time at the youth setup for Germany, with Westermann also part of the under-19s before joining Barcelona.

Dr. Nopp and Hasemann will join current video analyst Francesc Marti and Match Analyst Guillem Escriu as part of the already existing analysis team. Understandably, Flick is keen to have input from his own trusted people as well as the staff already there, Flick’s staff is still closer to half of that of the likes of Marcelino Garcia Toral or Unai Emery at Villarreal and Aston Villa respectively.