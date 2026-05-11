Now that the La Liga title has been wrapped up, Barcelona are expected to turn their attention to off-field matters. One of the most pressing issues centres on Marcus Rashford, with the Catalans set to decide whether they will seek to sign the Manchester United loanee on a permanent basis.

Hansi Flick will be the one to decide whether Rashford stays, and if he gives the go-ahead, the Catalans have an option to sign him for €30m – they are keen to reduce this price, although they have not received any encouragement from Man United in this regard. This has placed the England international’s future in doubt, with a return to Old Trafford looking increasingly likely.

The man himself has made his priorities clear during an interview with the BBC (via Diario AS). Rashford has very much enjoyed his time in Catalonia, and he hopes to have it extended beyond the summer.

“I don’t know (what will happen). I’m not a magician, but if I were, I’d stay. I would stay, so we’ll see. I came here to win. I want to win as many things as possible, and this is another title. Yes, this team is a great team, and they will also get better and better in the future. To be a part of that would be something special, so we’ll see.”

Rashford on El Clasico goal – “I didn’t plan on shooting”

Rashford got the ball rolling for Barcelona in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Real Madrid, a result that confirmed Flick’s side as La Liga champions for the second season in a row. His spectacular free-kick opened the scoring at the Spotify Camp Nou, but he revealed that his initial intention was not to shoot.

“I didn’t intend to shoot. I wasn’t going to shoot, because when I placed the ball I didn’t see the right angle. I didn’t feel confident that it was going to be a goal, so I intended to send a cross, but everyone was shouting at me to shoot, and that raised my enthusiasm a bit, and it’s good that in the end I shot. It was a beautiful goal.”