Atletico Madrid reach agreement in principle for €45m midfielder

Atletico Madrid are drawing closer to the signing of Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, who has been heavily linked with the club in recent weeks. The 25-year-old midfielder looks set to leave the Midlands after Wolves relegation from the Premier League this season.

Los Colchoneros were interested in to Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos for some time, and had reportedly reached an agreement on terms with his agent. Yet following the interest of Manchester United, who have also been credited with interest in Gomes, the terms of the deal for Ederson rose for Atletico. As such, they shifted their focus to Gomes.

Atletico reach agreement in principle for Gomes

According to Sky Sports, Atletico Madrid have now reached an agreement in principle for Gomes, who will cost them €45m. Details are being finalised for the move to take place next week, and Gomes will bid farewell to the Wolves fans this Sunday during their final home game of the season against Burnley. Gomes recently missed out on the Brazil World Cup squad, although his last appearance came over a year ago.

Atletico Madrid’s midfield conundrum

For some time, the midfield has been a question mark for Diego Simeone. A central pairing of Rodrigo de Paul and Koke Resurreccion was their most stable for some time, even if still flawed, and it was expected that Pablo Barrios and new signing Johnny Cardoso would take over the mantle this year. Both have suffered from consistent injuries this season though, and Koke was again their best midfielder.

The Atletico captain, now 34, is far from a permanent solution though, and Los Colchoneros are no doubt planning with Koke as an alternative rather than a starter. Gomes, a ball-winning midfielder capable of driving forward, would appear to be in competition for a spot with Cardoso if the deal goes through.