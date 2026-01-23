Atletico Madrid transfer update: Two signings expected but who?

Atletico Madrid are looking to make at least two new signings before the end of the transfer window, with Sporting Director down to just 10 days to do so. After the exits of Conor Gallagher, Giacomo Raspadori, Carlos Martin and Javi Galan, Diego Simeone’s squad is down to just 20 players.

Simeone has publicly voiced his desire to bring in new signings, and Alemany admitted ahead of their clash with Galatasaray that they were keen to bring in ‘one or two’ top-level signings. Marca say that Atletico are seeking a midfielder to replace Gallagher, and a forward to replace Raspadori, whether that be a playmaker or a more recognised striker.

Kang-In Lee ‘convinced’ by Atletico Madrid move

The priority for the latter is Paris Saint-Germain’s Kang-In Lee. The former RCD Mallorca playmaker is open to a move back to La Liga, after 2.5 years without being a regular for the French champions. Marca explain that Kang-In is convinced by the move, and feels it would be a good step for his career. Atletico believe that he would add extra quality to their side, and would help expand their brand in South-East Asia.

The sticking point is the €40-50m asking price that PSG have set, but Atletico will seek a loan if they cannot agree a fee. Luis Enrique is also thought to be against losing Kang-In in January. Alemany has already traveled to Paris for talks in the past week.

A move for a midfielder

The other priority is a midfielder, and it seems Wolves’ Joao Gomes is their preferred option. He too represents a tricky negotiation, with the Midlands side asking for €30-40m. On the other hand, MD explain alternatives such as Barcelona’s Marc Casado and Ederson dos Santos of Atalanta are also on their shortlist. Diario AS have reported that Atletico already have an agreement on personal terms in place with the latter.

They go on to say that Aleix Garcia, currently at Bayer Leverkusen, is an option that would cost somewhere between €20m and €25m. He was on a player they liked at Girona too, but is a regular at Leverkusen, and under contract until 2029.

Carlos Romero: An option for the summer

There seems to be no plan in place to bring in a replacement for Galan in January, but that could change in summer. AS say the idea of moving for Espanyol’s Carlos Romero in the summer is gathering support, with the on-loan Villarreal left-back arguably the best in the division this season at his position. His release clause is a steep €45m though, and while Los Rojiblancos like him a lot, there are no plans to activate it.