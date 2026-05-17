Barcelona were very much on their way to a 19th home victory out of 19 in the 2025-26 La Liga season after making it 2-0 against Real Betis in the final match at the Spotify Camp Nou, but they have since had their lead cut in half by the visitors.

It has been a productive evening in Catalonia for Hansi Flick’s side. They made a number of changes from the midweek defeat at Alaves, and one of the players to come into the side was Raphinha, who has been the difference-maker in the opening 62 minutes.

Raphinha nets his and Barcelona’s second

The Brazilian winger opened the scoring just before the half hour after catching out Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles with a free-kick, and on 62 minutes, he punished an error by Hector Bellerin to get his and Barcelona’s second of the match.

Mistake by Hector Bellerin! Raphinha makes it two. pic.twitter.com/ABiL3i0bh9 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 17, 2026

Raphinha bags his brace! ✌️ The Brazilian makes no mistake after being gifted the ball by Héctor Bellerín 🔵🔴 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/tuON5OG7bg — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 17, 2026

Isco responds after winning penalty

However, Barcelona’s two-goal lead lasted less than 10 minutes. Following a VAR check, Gavi was adjudged to have fouled Isco inside the penalty area, and the Betis substitute dusted himself off to score his first of the season from 12 yards.

Isco scoes from the spot! Barcelona 2-1 Real Betispic.twitter.com/2AwKsZLtfY — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 17, 2026

Barcelona are still on course to complete a perfect season at home, but it is certainly more nervy now that it was when Raphinha scored to make it 2-0.