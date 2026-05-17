Barcelona Real Betis

VIDEO: Raphinha sets Barcelona on their way to La Liga record with free-kick goal

Barcelona will become the first team in La Liga history to win every home match if they see off Real Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou, and just before the half hour mark, they have taken the lead.

Barcelona may have already wrapped up the La Liga title, but they will be very keen to set another piece of history in this one. Hansi Flick named a strong side for the visit of Betis, with the big novelty being Robert Lewandowski starting in his final match for the club at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Raphinha nets free-kick opener for Barcelona

But it is not Lewandowski that has opened the scoring, but rather, Raphinha is the one to have made the breakthrough. His free-kick caught out Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles in comical fashion, thus giving Barcelona the lead on 28 minutes.

It’s not been the easiest season for Raphinha, but as things stand, he could be ending it on a high note. Barcelona will be pleased to have scored early in this one, as they seek to complete the 19/19 record at the Spotify Camp Nou.

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Tags Barcelona La Liga Raphinha Real Betis

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