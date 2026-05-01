Barcelona have started to draw up targets for this summer’s transfer window, and included in their list is three Real Sociedad players. The Catalans have identified Alex Remiro as their Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen replacement, Martin as an alternative to Alessandro Bastoni in defence, while Oyarzabal is seen as a possible Plan B in the event that Atletico Madrid block a move for Julian Alvarez.

All three players would be valuable additions at the Spotify Camp Nou, although Barcelona have already been told that signing them is basically ruled out. Rather than any of the club’s hierarchy making it clear, it was stated by La Real captain Aritz Elustondo during an interview with Cadena SER (via Sport).

“Remiro will end up renewing and will retire at Real Sociedad, Jon Martín will be a legend of Real and with Oyarzabal, there is nothing they can do.”

Negotiating with La Real will be very difficult

The likelihood is that Elustondo speaks for the La Real hierarchy, who value all three players extremely highly. Barcelona have already been told that signing Martin will only be possible if they trigger his release clause, and the likelihood is this will also be the case with Remiro and Oyarzabal.

Barcelona are unlikely to have too much to spend this summer, even if they make their long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. They cannot afford to be paying release clauses on the regular, which is why there is little chance that Remiro, Martin and Oyarzabal end up at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see whether Barcelona sign one of them in the summer. Oyarzabal would be a fantastic Robert Lewandowski successor, while Martin and Remiro would also be excellent squad additions, so there is scope for moves to be made if it is deemed necessary.