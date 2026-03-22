Barcelona have plans to address a number of areas in Hansi Flick’s squad during the summer transfer window. Centre-back and striker are priorities, while the possibility of a new goalkeeper arriving is also being looked into.

Joan Garcia has been a revelation since joining from Espanyol last summer, but soon, Barcelona will have a decision to make regarding his understudy. Wojciech Szczesny currently has that role, but in the next 18 months, he will almost certainly be retiring – his contract ends in 2027, but he could leave in 2026 depending on the circumstances.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has no future at the Spotify Camp Nou, which is why Barcelona must move to sign a new goalkeeper to shadow Garcia. Right now, their leading candidate is Real Sociedad and Spain’s Alex Remiro, whom they have been following for a number of months.

As per MD, Barcelona sporting director Deco has recently held talks with Remiro’s representatives, as he continues to position the club to make a move for the goalkeeper. The Catalans see him as a market opportunity, given that his contract situation is projected to make him cheaper than he once was.

Remiro’s current deal at Anoeta ends in 2027, and as part of the terms of his contract, his release clause, which currently stands at €50m, will drop to €15m if he does not sign a renewal before the summer transfer window opens. Barcelona are open to getting a deal done in 2026, although they are happy to wait to pick him up as a free agent, considering that Szczesny is also contracted until 2027.

Remiro open to joining Barcelona in backup role

Curiously, Remiro is reported to be willing to join Barcelona, knowing full well that he would arrive as Garcia’s backup. He considers it an “unrejectable” opportunity, as was the case for fellow Basque star Inigo Martinez, who swapped Athletic Club for the Catalan capital in the summer of 2023.

It will be interesting to see how this situation with Remiro plays out. He would be a fantastic depth option for Barcelona, although they may choose to wait until 2027 to secure his signature.