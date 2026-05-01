Real Madrid are expected to part ways with a number of players this summer, and one or two of them could be heading to the Premier League. Eduardo Camavinga and Gonzalo Garcia have attracted interest from England, which is also the case for French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

While it has been a difficult season for Real Madrid, Tchouameni has had one of his best from an individual perspective. The vast majority of the club’s woes have had little to do with him, but that does not mean that he will definitely not be on his way out of the Bernabeu.

Manchester United are keen to sign Tchouameni this summer, and CaughtOffside have now reported that Liverpool have joined the race for the Real Madrid man. Both clubs are hopeful that he will be made available on the market during the upcoming transfer window, although even if that is the case, it would no guarantee that an agreement can be reached.

Tchouameni has no intention of leaving Real Madrid

That’s because Tchouameni is prioritising at least one more season at Real Madrid, as per the aforementioned report. He would much rather sign a new contract than leave, and because of this, it’s unlikely that any opportunity of an exit will open up, much to the frustration of Man United and Liverpool.

It makes a lot of sense for Real Madrid to retain the services of Tchouameni for the foreseeable future. While they have had issues in midfield, these would be fixed by adding in a Toni Kroos-esque player alongside him in the centre of the park, as that worked wonders during the La Liga and Champions League-winning season in 2023-24.

It’s unlikely that Man United or Liverpool will make a move from Tchouameni without encouragement, and given that’s unlikely to happen this summer, it should be that he stays put at the Bernabeu.