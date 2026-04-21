Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni may well have an offer to leave the club this summer, if Los Blancos open the door to a move for him. The French midfielder has been a regular for both Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa this summer.

Tchouameni, 26, has been a starter for the majority of his Real Madrid career, taking over from Casemiro as their deepest midfielder after the Brazilian’s departure to Manchester United. Following an €80m move in 2022 from AS Monaco, Tchouameni has underwhelmed at points in his four years at the club, but this season has been one of their most consistent players.

Manchester United monitoring Tchouameni developments

With Casemiro to leave Old Trafford this summer, The Telegraph report that Tchouameni is on Manchester United’s shortlist this summer to replace him. Their feeling is that if Real Madrid do go ahead and sign a midfielder, it could nudge them to consider offers for Tchouameni. He is an alternative to Elliott Anderson, who is their top target, but Nottingham Forest have placed a €115m price tag on his head.

How likely are Real Madrid to sanction a move?

It does seem highly unlikely that Real Madrid would give the green light to a move. As the English outfit references, Real Madrid are willing to let Eduardo Camavinga to leave for the right offer, but the feeling in the Spanish capital is that a midfielder would be brought in to partner Tchouameni, rather than to replace him.

Despite a tumultuous campaign for Los Blancos, Tchouameni has been arguably their most consistent performer alongside Thibaut Courtois, and his absence has been noticeable whenever injury, suspensions or rotation have taken him out of the team. It is noted that he has just two years remaining on his deal, meaning Real Madrid must contemplate a new deal for him, or consider a sale in the coming months.