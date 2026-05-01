Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly more likely than not to leave the club this summer after a decade at the club. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has a year left on his contract, but has faced speculation over his future all season.

Last season there was plenty of talk that it could be his final year at the Etihad, but he went on to pen a two-year extension after winning the Premier League again. With five games to go, it is now in their hands to win the title again, with Arsenal also in the running to come out victorious.

‘High chance’ Guardiola leaves Manchester City this summer

Despite his contract, RadioMarca report that there is a ‘high chance’ that Guardiola calls time on his Manchester City career this summer following the end of the season. This is something that City are conscious of, and as such have made preparations for his exit should it come to pass. Former Chelsea manager and assistant to Guardiola Enzo Maresca has been lined up to come in, and the Manchester City dressing room are aware that it is a possibility.

Guardiola has been cited as a potential option to take over the Italy job this summer, but it is not entirely clear where his next destination would be. He may well take a break from the game, having been in management every year save one since 2008.

Real Madrid yet to make contact over Rodri Hernandez

In addition, Matteo Moretto explains that City captain Rodri Hernandez is another potential departure. He is yet to make up his mind on his future, but it open to the idea of returning to his native Madrid. City are aware that Real Madrid like him, but Los Blancos are seeking to resolve their own managerial conundrum first before moving for players, and have yet to make any contact with City for Rodri.