Atletico Madrid open talks with Manchester City for midfielder

Atletico Madrid are again looking to strengthen their midfield this summer, and Sporting Director Mateu Alemany could be set to make more than one move. Los Colchoneros have already reached an agreement for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes this summer.

Last summer, Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso both arrived at the Metropolitano, but neither had the first season they desired, with injuries limiting their impact. Captain Koke Resurreccion ended up playing a significant role, with Pablo Barrios also struggling for fitness. In January, Obed Vargas and Rodrigo Mendoza also arrived, albeit more as prospects for the future.

Including Gomes, Atletico already stand to have six players for the deeper pairing in midfield, although Vargas and Mendoza could be candidates for loan exits this summer.

Atletico Madrid open talks with Manchester City for Reijnders

As per Matteo Moretto on RadioMarca, Atletico will continue to look for improvements in the midfield area though. His information is that Atletico have opened talks with Manchester City for Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. Enzo Maresca will be arriving at the Etihad this summer, and Reijnders is one of the players that could be allowed to leave.

Reijnders’ move to Manchester City

After playing a starring role for AC Milan over the course of two seasons, Reijnders earned a €54.9m move to Manchester City last summer. He managed seven goals and eight assists in his 47 appearances, but only started around half of those matches, becoming a substitute under Pep Guardiola down the stretch. From midfield, Reijnders’ statistics are impressive though, averaging just under a goal contribution every two games.

He would be an addition that compares most closely to Barrios, with ability on the ball, but also the capacity to escape pressure and drive forward with the ball at his feet. The 27-year-old is in theory coming into the prime of his career too. Before his move to City, Real Madrid were also linked to Reijnders.