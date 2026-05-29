Barcelona reach agreement on terms with 31-year-old midfielder

Barcelona’s aggressive start to the transfer market continues, with a third move now on the horizon for the Catalan club. The Blaugrana have already agreed a deal for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, and are making moves to bring in Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

Los Colchoneros also hold an interest in departing Manchester City icon Bernardo Silva, and have held positive talks with the Portuguese midfielder. Juventus have also made an approach for the 31-year-old veteran, who is leaving on a free at the end of his contract, following nine years at the Etihad Stadium. Silva has been frequently linked to Barcelona over the past three years, and in recent days, reported interest has returned.

🚨 JUST IN: FC Barcelona sources say they have not ruled out keeping Marcus Rashford, despite signing Anthony Gordon, who plays the same position, but that they would like to re-negotiate the terms of the deal with United. [@samuelmarsden, @moillorens] 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/o8mypeaTu1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 29, 2026

Barcelona agree terms with Bernardo Silva

According to SportItalia, via Sport, Barcelona have reached an agreement on terms with Silva for a deal. Their information is that they will formalise the agreement at the opportune moment for the Catalan side in terms of fitting the deal into their salary limit. The contract would run for a total of two years. Silva was open to joining Atletico, but will give full priority to Barcelona, where some of his family already lives. Agent Jorge Mendes, who has close ties with Barcelona, has been given carte blanche to finalise an agreement.

Will Hansi Flick give green light to Silva deal?

Meanwhile in Catalonia, MD say that Silva is doing what he can to sign for Barcelona, and while other reports have suggested he has, Hansi Flick is yet to give the green light for the deal. ESPN say club sources have confirmed he is a ‘real option’. Previously it had been suggested that Flick feels the Barcelona squad has more than enough players in midfield, and Silva’s signing would not be a priority. Already Flick’s reluctance has stood in the way of signing Alessandro Bastoni from Inter this summer.