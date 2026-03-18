Pep Guardiola to consider Manchester City future next week

Questions over Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City are looming larger after his side exited the Champions League a fourth time in five years at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday. The Catalan coach assured that he had the motivation to carry on into the final year of his contract, but it appears no final decision has been made.

Guardiola was irritable after Bernardo Silva’s red card all but ended his side’s chances of progression in the Champions League after just 20 minutes at the Etihad. Following the game in his post-match press duties, he was asked by Spanish television if he still had the energy to continue as Manchester City manager next season. “Yes, a lot of energy,” he commented before leaving, as quoted by Diario AS.

Guardiola to consider Manchester City future next week

According to DM via Sport, Guardiola will consider his future next week after the League Cup final against Arsenal this weekend. He will then at some point inform Sporting Director Hugo Viana, who has already sounded out replacements, including Enzo Maresca. This is something that Guardiola approves of, feeling it is good for him if the club has a back-up plan in place.

Guardiola biographer expects him to fulfil contract

Despite the growing pressure on Guardiola, following another Champions League exit, Guardiola’s biographer Marti Perarnau told Cadena SER before the game that he expects him to fulfil his contract next season. Although he admitted it was more intuition than information, he confirmed that no decision had been made, and that he still has the intensity and motivation that he has always had.

The reporting in England was that there are days where this is the case, and days where the 55-year-old has lower energy levels. Guardiola is now in his 10th season at City, and has been given all of the resources he has asked for, but prior to taking over in Manchester was always of the opinion that a manager has a three to four-year cycle at any club.