Barcelona president-elect Joan Laporta has promised that a contract renewal is on the way for Hansi Flick, after winning the elections on Sunday. Laporta was elected with a landslide vote, achieving nearly 70% of the vote, ahead of Victor Font, and celebrated in style afterwards.

Laporta was in attendance on Sunday during Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Sevilla on Sunday at Camp Nou, as the elections took place. Once the result was confirmed, he was seen celebrating at his campaign offices, and he also went into the dressing room. On Tuesday, he told RAC1 ( via MD) that the celebrations went long into the night.

“I arrived at Luz de Gas at 3:00 a.m. I was very happy, much more relaxed. They played the Barca anthem, the ‘Viva la Vida’ we experienced with Pep and Rijkaard. The song they didn’t play that I liked was ‘Everybody’s Talking’ by Nilsson. At 5:00 a.m. I went home. When I woke up, I called my mother. She was the first person I called, and she calmed me. I was happy.”

Confirmado tras la primera mañana post-barrida en CatRàdio y Rac1: duele. pic.twitter.com/IlzzgVoKUE — kantinu (@kantinu) March 16, 2026

“Then I went for a walk with my dog, had lunch at home, and later, at my house, we met with Rafa Yuste and Josep Cubells. I can’t make any official appointments or representation until July 1st. Rafael Yuste is the president.”

‘We’ll announce an agreement with Flick shortly’

One of the key features of Laporta’s campaign was the promise of continuity, claiming that he would continue to support Director of Football Deco, and Flick. Although the German manager would later back away from Laporta’s statements, the President claimed an agreement would be done imminently.

“We want to renew his contract – it runs until 2027 – until 2028, with each season having a one-year buffer. He’s in favour, and we’ll announce the agreement shortly. I envision my entire term with him at the helm. It would demonstrate stability and show that he’s earned it.”

“While respecting our style of play, he has introduced variations that have made the team function again with the same players it wasn’t working with before.”

Deco could also be in line for a new contract

Font had stated that he would look to replace Deco were he to be elected. Laporta has back him to the hilt though, and said that he was keen to extend his deal too. Deco’s current deal is up at the end of the season.

“I would very much like to renew it because he’s doing an extraordinary job, and it’s not easy to find such harmony between the sporting director and a coach.”

🚨 Pau Cubarsí: "As a player and member, everyone has the freedom to express themselves and vote for whoever they deem necessary. We welcome and congratulate Joan Laporta." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/yyKRMdC4zZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 17, 2026

Laporta on summer spending plans

Looking ahead to the summer, Barcelona are expected to move for a forward to replace Robert Lewandowski, but Laporta has been non-committal on offering the Polish veteran a new contract during recent weesk.

“If it needs strengthening, it will be strengthened. We have a number 9. Harry Kane would be the same age as Lewandowski.”

On the other hand, Laporta has been stronger on the prospect of signing Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal.

“Marcus is performing very well with assists and goals, and Cancelo has become a key player due to injuries to the full-backs. We will try, given Barca’s interest, to ensure Marcus can continue.”

Barcelona have a €30m buy option in Rashford’s loan deal, but it is not confirmed that they will choose to execute it, even if they are keen to keep him. On the other hand, the word on Joao Cancelo is that Barcelona will consider offering him a deal if he negotiates a contract termination with his loan club Al-Hilal.