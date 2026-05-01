Barcelona drop Olivia Rodrigo kit for El Clasico

Barcelona have released their latest shirt for El Clasico, this time featuring American singer Olivia Rodrigo. The Blaugrana have made something of a tradition out of their partnership with sponsors Spotify, featuring some of the world’s biggest artists on the front of their shirt for their clashes with Real Madrid, in place of where the Spotify logo normally goes.

Earlier this season it was Ed Sheeran that featured on the front of the Barcelona shirt during their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Others such as Drake, Rosalia, the Rolling Stones and Coldplay have also appeared on the front of the Barcelona top, as has Travis Scott, who attended Barcelona’s 4-3 victory last May at Montjuic.

Olivia Rodrigo logo to feature on Barcelona shirt

Their latest edition sees Rodrigo’s initials ‘OR’ in a stylised font on the front of their home kit. Barcelona intend to sell 1,899 limited edition versions of the shirt, a further 22 exact replicas, and 11 signed shirts by Rodrigo herself. The shirt will be worn by the men’s shirt during El Clasico on the 10th of May, and the women’s shirt on the 6th of May. It comes as part of Spotify’s promotion ahead of Rodrigo’s third album, which is to be released on the 12th of July. Rodrigo is the eighth artist to feature on the front of the Barcelona shirt since the partnership with Spotify began.

🚨 PSG fear that FC Barcelona will sign their promising right-back David Boly (17), whose contract expires in 2027. [@jbatalla7] pic.twitter.com/vIwOEKrQwA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 30, 2026

Rodrigo: “I don’t even how to process that”

Rodrigo also released a statement about the collaboration on the Barcelona website.

“Seeing OR on a Barcelona jersey for El Clasico, I don’t even know how to process that. It’s been so fun seeing the jersey come to life and creating a full collection with Spotify and Barca. On top of that, getting to perform for the fans who’ve been listening since day one, in a city like Barcelona, is going to be so special. That’s everything to me. I cannot wait to see them.”

Barcelona will be able to wrap up the La Liga title this weekend ahead of El Clasico if they beat Osasuna, and Real Madrid fail to win against Espanyol. If that does not happen, then they can seal the league against Los Blancos.