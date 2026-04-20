The latest artist to feature on the Barcelona shirt during El Clasico has been revealed, with El Clasico a little under three weeks away. Main shirt sponsor Spotify have settled on Olivia Rodrigo to be the next music star to feature on the Blaugrana kit.

The date is set for Barcelona to face Real Madrid at Camp Nou on the 10th of May, the first meeting between the two since the Catalan side returned to their home stadium after their lengthy hiatus at Montjuic. A capacity crowd of 61,000 is expected to attend El Clasico – with a nine-point advantage in La Liga, the Catalan side will hope it allows them to seal or celebrate the La Liga title.

Olivia Rodrigo to feature on Barcelona shirt

As per MD, Rodrigo will be the next star to be promoted during El Clasico. The 23-year-old shot to fame as a Disney star, playing a lead role in High School Musical: The Series, before embarking on a muscial career of her own thereafter. Already she has put out two major successes, picking up three Grammys in the process, and the promotion is scheduled just before the release of her third album, set to release on the 12th of June.

Rodrigo joins illustrious list of artists to feature in El Clasico

During the October Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu, it was Ed Sheeran who was promoting an album on Barcelona’s shirt. Rodrigo follows on from a series of world stars to be displayed on the shirt, which began with Drake, and then were followed by Rosalia, The Rolling Stones, Karol G, Coldplay and Travis Scott. The design for the Barcelona shirt is yet to see the light of day, but seems be a design of her name, given the new album name – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – would be something of an awkward fit.