The Champions League semi-final tie between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal is finely poised after this week’s 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. However, there have been fears within the Los Colchoneros camp that they could be without three key players for next week’s second leg in London.

Giuliano Simeone and Julian Alvarez went off during the match after suffering blows, while Alexander Sorloth was not able to play at all due to hamstring discomfort, as was revealed by Diego Simeone. Losing three crucial forward players would have been a nightmare for Atleti ahead of facing one of the best defences in world football, but fortunately, they have received good news.

According to COPE, it’s now expected that Atleti will have Alvarez, Giuliano and Sorloth available against Arsenal next week. None of the three have suffered any serious issue, and as long as there are no setbacks between now and Tuesday, they will be able to take to the Emirates Stadium pitch.

In Simeone’s strongest line-up, his son and Alvarez are present, so having them available for the second leg is massive news. Furthermore, Sorloth has proven himself to be a gamechanger off the bench on many occasions since joining from Villarreal in the summer of 2024, so it is equally crucial that he can play some part next week.

Trio unlikely to be risked against Valencia

Prior to travelling to England at the start of next week, Atleti face Valencia in their latest La Liga clash on Saturday. The expectation is that Simeone will name a much-changed side at the Mestalla, with it being taken for granted that Alvarez, Giuliano and Sorloth will not be named in the matchday squad.

Atleti only have the Champions League left to play for this season (although they are slowly being reeled in by the likes of Real Betis in La Liga), so it makes sense for a second XI to play Valencia. Simeone will hope for no more injury issues in that match.