The Champions League semi-final tie between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal is finely poised after this week’s 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. However, Diego Simeone’s side could be set for another boost to their chances of reaching a third final in 12 years.

On the same day it was revealed Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sorloth should be fit for next week’s second leg at the Emirates Stadium, it’s now been reported by The Times (via Diario AS) that Arsenal could be without Declan Rice for the showdown clash in North London.

There was a lot of frustration from Arsenal personnel at the decision to overturn a penalty in the second half of the first leg, which would have given Mikel Arteta’s side the chance to go 2-1 up. Rice was one of the players to speak out on the matter, and he claimed that referee Danny Makkelie was influenced to change his decision by the home supporters inside the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

“UEFA is totally different. In both areas you have to be very careful, because they whistle absolutely everything. The second, that of Eberechi Eze, is a clear penalty. I don’t know how they didn’t whistle it. I think the fans provoked the decision and made the referee change his mind.”

UEFA poised to investigate Rice comments

According to the aforementioned report, UEFA will “evaluate the referee’s report before determining whether Rice’s comments cast doubt on the integrity of the referees”, and if it is found that he has committed an offence, he would be at risk of sanction, which could include being banned from next week’s second leg if a decision is made before then.

Atleti would undoubtedly welcome Rice missing out in North London next week, as he is one of their most important players. But for now, the matter is in its infancy, so any ruling is unlikely to be made for at least another few days.